Brazen armed robbery caught on surveillance video

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Around 1 A.M. Friday morning, surveillance cameras just outside the Shell station at Tulane and South Jefferson Davis Parkway captured video of two men, both armed. One of them was armed with a rifle and the other with a handgun.
Someone in a car, parked just outside noticed the gunmen and didn’t waste any time getting out of the area. On the inside, the man with a rifle walks right up to the cashier and demands money while the other gunman stayed by the door.
The owner of the Shell station tells FOX 8, a second cashier came from the back and when he noticed what was going on, he grabbed for his rifle hanging on the wall. That’s when the owner says the gunman by the door began warning the masked man that the cashier was armed.
“He saw the second cashier coming from the back with a gun. He told the guy, watch it watch it. “ says the owner.
The owner says the masked man grabbed the cash and then fired a shot at the armed cashier. He says the bullet struck a sign and traveled to the back of the store, barely missing the cashier. The robbers ran out of the store. The armed cashier followed behind them, but they got away. The owner says his cashiers are shaken.
“These people have families. They have kids, and the work nights. It’s a dangerous job,” says the owner.
