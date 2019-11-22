Bruce: A Warm Finish To The Week-A Cooler Weekend Ahead

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -A warm day today for your Friday as temperatures rise to near the 80 degree mark. Spotty showers are possible late, then overnight and early morning showers and an isolated storm are possible.
Rain should end by 9-10am Saturday with gradual clearing by the afternoon. Temperatures will likely stay in the 60s all day.
A chilly start is expected on Sunday with bright sunshine for the rest of the day.
Then, another cold front is expected Tuesday-Wednesday of next week with a rain chance. It looks dry for Thanksgiving with seasonable temperatures around 70 or so.
