2 charged with attempted murder in Slidell shooting

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Two teenagers were arrested following a shooting at a McDonald’s in south Slidell.
The shooting happened Wednesday (Nov. 20) in the 3000 blk. of Pontchartrain Blvd.
Slidell Police arrested 19-year-old, Joshua Dixon for Attempted Second Degree Murder and Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and 17-year-old, Aaliyah Richardson, was also arrested and charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder.
Police say a group of teenagers were involved in an altercation outside of the restaurant, resulting in a shootout.
Over the last 48 hours, Slidell Police investigators have worked tirelessly to piece together the events leading up to the shooting. As the investigation continues, more arrests are expected to be made in the upcoming weeks.
One person involved in the altercation had a graze wound to their hand, but thankfully, no one else was injured during the altercation.
