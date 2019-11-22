City council approves new budget for 2020 and reduces the city’s millage rate

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans city council adopted a new budget to operate city government in 2020 and approved a compromise designed to help residents hit with significantly higher property assessments.
“This is a solid and strong budget and I want to thank you all for your affirmative vote on it,” said Gilbert Montano, the city’s chief administrative officer.
With little discussion the council approved the $726 million operating budget for next year.
Much of the talk during the meeting involved property tax rates for the coming year. Council members approved a compromise reached with Mayor Latoya Cantrell to reduce the city’s overall millage rate for next year. Specifically, the council rolled back and reduced some dedicated millage rates while rolling forward others.
A reassessment of properties by the assessor resulted in significant increases in assessments for thousands of residents which could result in higher property tax bills.
The deal struck between the executive and legislative branches of city government cut the tax rate by almost 5 mills.
"Will roll back the citywide millage rate 4.6 mills to 86.09,” Montano said.
Council Budget Committee chairman Jared Brossett said the goal was to ease the burden on property owners in the city.
"We know that many are spread thin because of these recent assessments and the cost of living in our city,” said Brossett.
But some residents say more must be done to relieve the pressure many property owners are feeling.
"People feel like they're being pushed out, so we need to make sure that as we go forward we are being equitable, inclusive and really get into the process of how this tax assessment works,” said one woman who spoke during the council meeting.
Also, as part of the compromise millage rates for property taxes dedicated to city police, the fire department, the Sewerage and Water Board, city services and a housing improvement fund were rolled forward for 2020, meaning they will remain at this year’s level.
Council members said it was a good trade off.
"We have found a way to do this by rolling forward a hundred percent of those mills that are public safety and infrastructure-related and rolling back beyond neutral some of the particular funds or organizations that we knew could take that type of rollback beyond neutral,” said Council President Helena Moreno.
Council Vice President Jason Williams echoed that.
"We have a lot of things that we are responsible for and the public is relying on that, police department, fire department, EMS, and keeping water out of people's homes and keeping water out of people's car, a.k.a., repairing the Sewerage and Water Board as best we can,” said Williams.
Montano said ensuring that public safety agencies have adequate funding is a win for the city at-large.
"The hundred percent roll forward for the top level agencies which means police, fire, infrastructure allows us to continue to grow those agencies which also means our city can continue to grow in a unilateral way,” Montano stated.
And in approving a budget for 2020 city council members also increased spending on early childhood development programs.
"We are now putting up $3 million to put a dent [in] and cover demand that our kids so sorely need in the city of New Orleans,” said Brossett.
