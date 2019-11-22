City officials announce smaller evacuation zone, some businesses could be back open Friday

"We're going to when this gets approved, we will get all of the businesses on the uptown side on the Canal side open, we'll go half a block on the downtown side of Canal and the businesses on Burgundy as well. There still is a one block closure because of a sewer reroute after the demo of the cranes. We're working with S&WB because it's the last block of Burgundy that's still closed," Director of Homeland Security for New Orleans, Collin Arnold said.