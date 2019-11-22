1 in custody after 5 masked, armed males reportedly robbed Dollar General at gunpoint

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - One man is in custody and four others are on the run following an armed robbery at a Dollar General north of Albany.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office says on Thursday, Nov. 21, deputies were called out to the Dollar General on Highway 442 just north of Albany about an armed robbery in progress.
“Upon arrival, deputies entered the store and observed multiple victims on the floor near the checkout area. We learned from witnesses that five armed males wearing masks entered the store and held victims at gunpoint. They demanded money. The suspects stole cell phones and cigarettes. They also broke into a safe and took money from it. We also learned that one of the suspects shot a firearm within the store, not injuring anyone,” said Sheriff Jason Ard.
Officials say all five suspects ran away before deputies got there, however, they were able to arrest one of the suspects on Highway 442 near the Livingston/Tangipahoa parish line.
Eric Harrison, 20, of Independence was taken into custody. His car, a white Ford Taurus, was also found near the store.
“This investigation is still ongoing. Evidence collected overnight is being used to identify the other suspects involved. Right now, we believe the other suspects fled the area on foot heading east. We are asking anyone who may have home surveillance cameras in this area to please review footage and to report any suspicious activity. At this time, we do not believe the suspects are still in the area,” Ard said.
Anyone with information should call LPSO at 225-686-2241 x1 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
