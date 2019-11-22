Edwards-Helaire named semifinalist for Doak Walker Award

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, is one of the 10 semifinalists for the Doak Walker Award.
The Doak Walker is presented annually to the top running back in college football.
The Baton Rouge native is the only player from the Southeastern Conference on the list of semifinalists.
Other semifinalist include: LeVante Bellamy (Western Michigan), A.J. Dillon (Boston College), J.K. Dobbins (Ohio State), Travis Etienne (Clemson), Kenneth Gainwell (Memphis), Chuba Hubbard (Oklahoma State), Xavier Jones (SMU), Zach Moss (Utah) and Jonathan Taylor (Wisconsin).
Edwards-Helaire currently leads the Southeastern Conference in rushing touchdowns with 12. He’s rushed for 952 yards on 158 carries for an average of 6.1 yards a carry. He also ranks third on the team with 32 receptions for 224 yards and a touchdown.
In Southeastern Conference games only, Edwards-Helaire ranks second in the league with 117.3 yards a contest. He’s scored eight touchdowns in conference play and he’s rushed for 100 yards or more in five of LSU’s six SEC games.
LSU is 7-0 in games in which Edwards-Helaire rushesd for 100 yards, which include 5-0 mark in 2019.
The junior is also one of four finalists for the 2019 Paul Hornung Award, this is presented to the most versatile player in college football.
To determine the 2019 finalists, members of the Doak Walker Award National Selection Committee will cast their votes after this week’s games. Three finalists for the award will be named Monday, November 25. The Doak Walker Award National Selection Committee will cast a second vote to select the 2019 award recipient. The 2019 Doak Walker Award recipient will be announced live on The Home Depot College Football Awards on Thursday, December 12 on ESPN.
