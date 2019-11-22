Jennifer Smiley’s healthy spinach and artichoke dip

INSTRUCTIONS: Place cashews in a bowl and cover with boiling water (1cup). Soak them for 1 hour, then drain and rinse. Save the water! Preheat oven to 400. 1 . Melt ghee in a skillet over medium-high heat. Add the onion, fennel and garlic and saute’ for 5 to 7 minutes, until the onion is translucent and aromatic.. 2. Combine the cashews with the water in the blender. Add the saute’ed onion mixture, salt/pepper, garlic powder, lemon juice, vinegar and cayenne and blend until very smooth and thick, Pour in a bowl and set aside. 3. Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add the spinach and cook until wilted and bright green (approx 2 min). Drain and squeeze with paper towels to remove all of the liquid. Transfer to cutting board and coarsely chop. 4. Drain artichoke hearts. Remove leaves and reserve hearts. Chop hearts and add them to cashew sauce along with spinach and mayo. Mix until combined . Place the dip in a 3 qt baking dish. Bake for 20 minutes or until bubbling on the sides and browned on top.