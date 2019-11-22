Jennifer Smiley’s Holiday Chocolate Fudge

Line a 9 by 13-inch baking dish with parchment paper and leave flaps hanging over the side of dish for easy removal. 1. 2. In a saucepan, over medium-low heat, combine the maple syrup, coconut sugar and coconut oil. Stir until the coconut sugar melts and the mixture is liquid, about 5 minutes. Whisk in the cashew butter, arrowroot powder, vanilla, salt, and chocolate stirring over low heat until the chocolate melts and everything is well blended, about 5 more minutes. 3. Pour the fudge into the prepared baking dish and smooth the top with a rubber spatula . Chill in the refrigerator until set, about 6 hours . Cut into squares and serve.