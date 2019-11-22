Legislators to hear testimony about ransomware attacks on state servers

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Remedying a lost or misplaced ID would normally be an annoyance, not a near-impossible task.
“I definitely want to get out of here but looks like I can’t,” said Josh Diaz.
Since a ransomware attack crippled Louisiana computer servers for the fourth day in a row, Diaz fears he won't be able to catch his flight since losing his ID.
“I freaked out. I have no other option to, I have no other route I can take other than getting my license redone, but they don't open until Monday,” he said.
It's exactly these issues and consequences that legislators now want to hear about after the ransomware-shutdown.
“Why is it taking so long to get back up and running, and what were in place for the safeguards that the system was prepared for and stopped it at the root, or did you stop it by simply going to run and plug in the computers,” said Rep. Cameron Henry.
OMVs are still closed statewide, the Department of Children and Family services say there are issues accepting reports of child abuse and neglect, and according to the state's Cyber Security Commissioner all caused by an unauthorized program downloaded to a state computer.
“How did one moment cause such a significant issue for the state, and what are we doing moving forward to prevent it. A lot of members have a lot of questions,” said Henry.
As chair of the Joint Legislative Budget Committee, Henry added the discussion to the agenda last-minute.
The committee will hear testimony from the DMV, Department of Health, and Technology Services, and he says it could potentially impact funding for cyber security in future. However, this is likely only the beginning of those discussions.
“I really want to find out exactly how we got in this position, and more importantly for issues of timing or someone tried to use the services and not available what are the repercussions for those individuals,” said Henry.
“I think all of us are anxious to find out where are we and how close are we to solving the problem and helping to prevent it,” said Senator John Alario.
“It is the new normal to be honest with you, and it is not going to go away and so we around going to have to keep focus on this,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards.
Henry says however troubling ransomware attacks may be, they're not just going to throw money at it to fix it.
“If they come in ask for additional funding to prevent this this will begin the beginning of the process to justify why they needed,” said Henry.
OMV offices are expected to be open Monday.
Governor John Bed Edwards said no data was lost in the attack, but they wanted to make sure technicians had all weekend to get the servers back online.
