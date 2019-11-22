Locally Roasted Part 5: The Art of the Pour

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Ready behind the counter of a café the Barista is the ‘keeper of the coffee,’ and quite often those people are doing so much more than just pouring coffee. When it comes to lattes, the mixture of espresso and frothed milk provides a canvas of coffee for baristas to create what’s known as latte art. The designs of flowers and hearts ‘painted’ into the coffee with milk add another layer to specialty coffee roasts.