Locally Roasted Part 5: The Art of the Pour

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Ready behind the counter of a café the Barista is the ‘keeper of the coffee,’ and quite often those people are doing so much more than just pouring coffee. When it comes to lattes, the mixture of espresso and frothed milk provides a canvas of coffee for baristas to create what’s known as latte art. The designs of flowers and hearts ‘painted’ into the coffee with milk add another layer to specialty coffee roasts.
The Barista Social Club in New Orleans takes the Art of the Pour a step further, holding monthly competitions that let local baristas show off their best designs. The group says, while they usually work at different coffee shops, it’s a chance to come together and share knowledge and their passion for coffee.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.