Main round of OneApp enrollment begins

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Starting today, families can begin enrolling in New Orleans Public Schools for the 2020-2021 school year.
Parents looking to register their students who are new to the New Orleans Public School System, looking to transfer schools or in a transitional grade will have to apply through OneApp.
The main round of enrollment will close on January 31 and families will be notified of placement in March. Those applying to schools with additional admission requirements will have a January 15 deadline.
Those who do not participate in the main round of enrollment will be able to participate in the second round that will open a week after main round results are released.
Families submitting a OneApp application will need to meet the following criteria:
- The student is new to New Orleans or new to public schools.
- The student is seeking to transfer from their current school to a new school for the 2020-2021 school year.
- The student is in a transitional grade, meaning their current school does not offer their expected grade next school year.
Parents who would like for their child to remain at their current school should not submit a OneApp application.
For more information on the school choices, visit the EnrollNOLA website.
