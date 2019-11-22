Shelby: Warm Finish to the Week

Mild conditions are on tap for this Friday with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s.
Some showers and a few storms are possible tomorrow morning as the cold front pushes across the area. Rain should end by late morning, and clouds will clear by the afternoon. Temperatures will likely stay in the 60s all day.
A chilly start is expected on Sunday with bright sunshine for the rest of the day.
Then, another cold front is expected Tuesday-Wednesday of next week with a rain chance. It looks dry for Thanksgiving with seasonable temperatures around 70 or so.
