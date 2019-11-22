Southeastern sees River Bell Trophy, Southland championship slip from its grasp

On second-and-goal from the Nicholls 2-yard line and :21 left in the game, SLU quarterback Cole Kelley fumbled the ball on the 1-yard line and the Colonels recovered. Kevin Moore was credited with causing the fumble and Sully Laiche recovered. Officials reviewed the play to see if Kelley was down before losing the ball but the video evidence could not show where his knee was when the ball popped out. The call on the field of a fumble stood and Nicholls was able to run out the clock.