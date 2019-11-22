State investigates ransomware shutdown attack on computers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - Dozens of state motor vehicle officers were shut down again today as investigators try and figure out how the states computer system was hacked. Friday (Nov. 22) in Baton Rouge state lawmakers learned more about who may have been the culprit.
“Who are the bad guys, where are they from,” asked state representative Francis Thompson (D-Delhi)
It was a ransomware attack that shut down much of state government and lawmakers gathered in Baton Rouge to try and figure out what happened.
“This was not a failure. They used valid credentials to get into our network. We are trying to see how they came in the possession of those credentials,” said Neal Underwood with the Louisiana office of technology.
Most government operations are back except for the state’s ability to hand out driver’s licenses.
“I am confident they’ll be back up Monday but we’re doing our due diligence,” said Underwood.
Restoration of hundreds of computers impacted by the hack has been painstaking.
“That’s a very intensive effort computer is hacked we go to back up in recovery and rebuild from scratch,” said Underwood.
State lawmakers were told that the governor would issue a state of emergency so that people affected by the shut down won’t be punished.The criminal investigation is now underway to determine who launched this ransom ware attack but state technology officials have a few ideas.
“This was sophisticated, not a malcontent teenager and likely came from outside the United States,” said Underwood.
The goal now is to try and prevent it from happening again.
“They’re trying to find a double firewall they learned a lesson,” said Sen. John Alario (R-Westwego).
A lesson no one wants to repeat anytime soon. investigators are trying to find out how the hacker was able to secure a valid credential which allowed access to the states computer system.
The Investigation is being conducted with the help of state police and the FBI.
