Vigil to be held for young entreprenuer shot and killed near Audubon Park

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Family and friends will hold a vigil Friday night for the man gunned down near Audubon Park earlier this week.
Devin Espadron, 22, was shot and killed Tuesday night in the 6300 block of Perrier Street, about a block away from Audubon Park.
The young entrepreneur started his own business, Element Beverage Company, at just 17-years-old after creating his own lemonade while at St. Augustine High School.
Police are investigating to see if the murder was a robbery.
Espadron’s family says his company will carry on his legacy.
“He graduated from St. Augustine in 2016 and this is where It all began,” says his mother Keishia Espadron.
“He said, ‘Dad. I don’t know what we are going to do but we got to get this lemonade out there.’ He was 17 at the time. He just kept pushing til he got it where it’s at today,” says his father David Espadron.
The vigil is scheduled for 6 p.m. in the 6300 block of Perrier Street where Espadron was killed.
