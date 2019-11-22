Weekend cold front coming

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Rain and a few storms are possible into Saturday morning. The rain ends by midday or possibly sooner and drier and cooler air builds in the during the day. It will likely be sunny by the mid-afternoon hours. Temperatures will hold steady in the 60s.
Sunday will be perfect with a crisp and cool start. Lots of sun will send temperatures into the 60s during the afternoon.
Looking ahead to next week a weak cold front may bring a rain chance by Tuesday and Wednesday. However it appears the front will stall and little to no cool air will move back into the region. Thanksgiving looks rather warm but possibly dry.
