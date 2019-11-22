Destrehan and Mandeville advance to Class 5A quarterfinals

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Greater New Orleans will have two schools among the final eight of Class 5A after Mandeville upset their second straight team in #3 Alexandria while Destrehan beat their second straight northshore opponent in #23 Covington.
The Skippers survived a defensive showdown with a final score of 13-12. They’ll travel north to #11 Haughton who beat Comeaux Friday night, 23-21.
Destrehan’s matchup with Covington totaled just one less point as the Wildcats won, 17-7. West Monroe awaits the Wildcats after they beat Captain Shreve Thursday night, 38-21.
