Evacuation zone reduced after crane stabalized at Hard Rock collapse site

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans leaders announced Friday (Nov. 22) a successful crane stabilization operation and the reduction of the evacuation zone at the site of the collapsed Hard Rock Hotel.
The property owner, 1031 Canal Development LLC, hired a contractor to secure the demolished crane tower and boom over Canal St. using a series of cables strapped to the core tower of the building.
Evacuation Zone Reduced
For this reason, the City will allow pedestrian reentry into buildings on the Uptown side of Canal Street and half of the block of the Downtown side of Canal Street closest to Burgundy Street (1001-1015 Canal St.). Additionally, a temporary protected walkway has been completed, which will allow the Saenger Theatre to reopen in early December. Further engineering reviews are underway to determine whether buildings on Burgundy Street can be safely allowed to reenter. The following businesses will be allowed to reopen:
- Fischer’s Jewelry
- HI New Orleans
- Big Easy Tattoo
- Ace Cash Express
- Viva
- Ruby Slipper
- Diva Beauty Supplies
- Rainbow
- Saenger Theatre
Crews have moved perimeter fencing to open pedestrian walkways on Canal St. Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office detailed officers and private security professionals will continue to secure the evacuation zone 24/7 and two additional light towers have been placed to light the pedestrian walkway.
The property owners have also contracted traffic signage to communicate street closures and detours in the footprint near the collapse zone. While residents and visitors are encouraged to patronize the newly opened businesses, they are asked to obey signage and security instructions and to stay outside of the evacuated area.
Sewerage and Water Board crews completed work to bury a temporary rerouted sewer line, which will allow for the reopening of Burgundy St. from Iberville to Bienville streets beginning Saturday morning. Rampart Street from Iberville to Canal streets, Iberville Street from Burgundy to North Rampart streets, and Canal from Elk to Burgundy streets will remain closed through the demolition.
Demolition Planning Underway
Plans to demolish the Hard Rock Hotel after it collapsed mid-construction on Oct. 12.
The New Orleans Fire Department and the New Orleans Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness will continue to maintain control of the site to ensure public safety throughout demolition operations.
