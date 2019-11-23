The Extra Point Week 12: Playoff prep part 1

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -
The theme of the last few Extra Point features has been preparing for the future.. and that theme continues this week with the playoffs just two weeks away. The thing to remember is at this point, with this being the final bye week of the year, you need to address your starting lineup first and foremost.
1. Make the best use of your potential trade pieces, especially quarterbacks
For example, if you have a strong pairing, like Aaron Rodgers and Lamar Jackson, who was taken as a back-up in many drafts, there's no need to keep both. Instead, find that team that's in need of a quality starting quarterback and make the trade that well address other parts of your roster.
My advice is to find the teams that were still hanging on to hope with Jared Goff or Philip Rivers, who simply cannot be trusted starters anymore.
2. Pay attention to match-ups more than ever over the coming weeks
Always be mindful of who’s going up against the Dolphins, for example, as a defense that’s routinely allowed big numbers.
Three teams stand out most when it comes to fantasy football friendly schedules to end the year. First, the Browns, who will face Miami this week, and then in the playoff weeks 14 and 15, they draw the Bengals and Cardinals.
The Eagles are also a solid team to keep an eye on for fantasy options. They'll face Miami in week 13, followed by the New York Giants, Washington and Dallas.
But the team full of potential sleepers will be the Jaguars, whose next five weeks are the Titans, Buccaneers, Chargers, Raiders and Falcons.. all with defenses liable to give up big days. That's great news for Leonard Fournette owners, and anyone in need of a quarterback, for the third week in a row I'm saying this, get Nick Foles.
Always remember. Don’t overthink it and trust the match-up. Bad defenses are what they are at this point. So be sure to take advantage where you can, and don’t fall in love with the big names every single week.
