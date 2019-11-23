Family, friends remember slain businessman

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The family of a young businessman seeks justice in his murder. Friday, along with dozens of others, they celebrated his life and reflected on the contributions he made to New Orleans.
There was dancing and there were tears.
"I'm really lost for words. It's a devastating moment for me," said Espadron's brother David.
Family, friends, colleagues and acquaintances gathered to remember 22-year-old Devin Espadron.
“I’m just feeling a lot of love right now,” Devin’s Mom Keishia said.
Family members say the support for the bright, young businessman is overwhelming.
"It's good to know so many people love my kid," said Devin's father David.
"It's beautiful to know he had this kind of love and impact on the city," said Devin's oldest brother, David.
Dozens packed Perrier's 6300 block, right next to Audubon Park, where Espadron was shot and killed.
Police say he was walking the street Tuesday night at around 11:30 when he was shot multiple times.
“He was gone too soon. He had so much more work to do,” Keishia said.
That work included his own business, Element Beverage Company, already five years in. The St. Augustine grad started making his own lemonade in high school. Driven, peaceful, kind and lovable, those who knew Espadron say he set an example for others.
"Collared shirts all the time, trying to better himself. He's just always tried to better himself every day, better all of us around him whether it was through tough love or trying to get us to read a book or something. It's just really tough," said Devin's friend Keith Lation.
His oldest brother says there's still more to learn from Espadron.
“Never take life for granted and to just live because Devin loved to live,” said David.
