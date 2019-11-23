Gretna Man Pursues Unique Passion

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -
A Plaquemines Parish sheriffs deputy, has developed an off duty passion, which has become a comfort for those in need.
Through art, he creates a lasting memorial, using, a unique ingredient.
Either you have it or you don’t.
Rodney King found out, at the age of 8, he had it.
He’s putting his artistic skills to work, on a painting of his son, Levi.
But this full time Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s deputy has a lot of favorite subjects.
Some of New Orleans finest art galleries have exhibited his paintings.
"My pelican series, start at a thousand dollars each," said King at his easel. King recently presented a painting of fallen officer Vincent Liberto to Mandeville's police chief. He has also painted fallen officer Marcus McNeil from New Orleans, and Jason Seals of Slidell, all labors of love.
And then 3 years ago, a friend approached King, to do something a little different to memorialize the loss of her father, Charles Franks.
New Orleans is a city dotted with hundreds of vaults which contain the remains of countless dead. The Franks' family wanted a tangible memorial to their father, Charles, that they could keep in their home.
"He lit up the room, and could make the saddest person in the room smile," said Franks' daughter Katie.
Franks' daughter Karen asked King, to do something he had never done before, paint her beloved father, by incorporating his cremated remains...or cremains.... into the picture.
"She said well, would you be interested in mixing cremains with the paint and painting my father, and I said of course I will," said King.
Now Karen Franks' sister, Katie, also wants a painting with her father's ashes.
I want one in my own room, because he's always looking over her, and us, all the time," said Katie Franks.
King, who formerly worked in the funeral business, handles the cremains respectfully.
He mixes the cremains into a white based acrylic paint
Working from a picture, King begins to fill in the hand drawn sillhouette of Franks, using the mixture.
"I like to let all this dry before I start the next steps," he said.
The cremains change the paint’s texture.
" It's kinda like your actually touching them in the painting," he said.
King then paints Frank's image, over the white mixture.
Slowly, the image of Charles Frank, takes shape, thanks to a paint, which includes the ashes of a man, who is still missed.
"Usually the eyes are the most important part of the painting," said King.
King carefully adds life, to a rendering of the dead, with a few strokes.
The likeness, is remarkable, but a painting made from human ashes, may not be for everyone.
But for some, like Charles Franks’ survivors…
"Omigoodness...Charlie who's that, is it uncle chuckie...it looks just like him," said Katie, as she held her toddler, Charlie, named after her deceased grand dad.
it is him... forever sealed in a painting his family considers a master piece.
Rodney King wants to give a shoutout to his Higgins’ high art teacher, Keith Eccles, for helping develop his artistic skills. his cremation paintings, sell for around 400 dollars. ff you want to know more about his work, look for Rodney King Art on facebook or instagram.
