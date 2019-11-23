Mayor Cantrell and Slidell police chief dispute over comments on city crime

Mayor Cantrell and Slidell police chief dispute over comments on city crime
Mayor Cantrell and Slidell police chief dispute comments on city crime (Source: New Orleans Police Department)
November 23, 2019 at 5:11 PM CST - Updated November 23 at 5:15 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell and Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal turned to social media after Fandal responded to the public’s concern of Slidell becoming “the new New Orleans East.”

The concerns began after the shooting at a Slidell McDonald’s on Wednesday.

Following the arrests of the two suspects, Fandal posted on social media, “It has been brought to my attention by some of our local residents, as well as comments being made on social media, that people have a perception that crime is rising in Slidell. People are saying we are becoming the “new, New Orleans East”, and that Slidell Police aren’t tough enough on crime…this is all FALSE and absolutely not true.”

🔴Two Arrests Made in McDonalds Shooting – More Arrests to Follow – Chief Fandal Addresses Public Perception of Crime in...

Posted by Slidell Police Department on Friday, November 22, 2019

Mayor LaToya Cantrell responded to the statement defending the lowered crime rates stating, “Snide comments that reinforce old, outdated narratives ignore that reality— and do everyone a disservice.”

In response, Fandal issued the following statement saying it was not his quote and it was taken out of context:

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said that I should be ashamed of myself for addressing the negative comments by people...

Posted by Slidell Police Department on Saturday, November 23, 2019

RELATED: Slidell police ramp up efforts to combat juvenile crime

Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.