Mayor Cantrell and Slidell police chief dispute over comments on city crime

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell and Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal turned to social media after Fandal responded to the public’s concern of Slidell becoming “the new New Orleans East.”
The concerns began after the shooting at a Slidell McDonald’s on Wednesday.
Following the arrests of the two suspects, Fandal posted on social media, “It has been brought to my attention by some of our local residents, as well as comments being made on social media, that people have a perception that crime is rising in Slidell. People are saying we are becoming the “new, New Orleans East”, and that Slidell Police aren’t tough enough on crime…this is all FALSE and absolutely not true.”
Mayor LaToya Cantrell responded to the statement defending the lowered crime rates stating, “Snide comments that reinforce old, outdated narratives ignore that reality— and do everyone a disservice.”
In response, Fandal issued the following statement saying it was not his quote and it was taken out of context:
