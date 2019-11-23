5 more plead guilty in 'Felony Lane Gang’ bank fraud scheme

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Five more people have pleaded guilty in connection with a widespread fraud scheme.
The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Friday, Nov. 22 that five more people have pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to commit device access fraud, and bank fraud. These charges come from a lengthy investigation across several states that has resulted in convictions against ten people.
DOJ officials say between August of 2016 and February of 2017, the five people traveled through numerous states, including Louisiana, breaking into cars, stealing victims’ licenses, checkbooks, and credit/debit cards, then used the stolen items to conduct fraudulent transactions at the victims’ banks.
The following people pleaded guilty Friday:
- Michael Gibbs, 27, of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.
- Brandon Gassett, 29, of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.
- Raymond Mathews, 33, of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.
- Geoffrey Green, 36, of Lauderhill, Fla.
- Frank Jackson, 25, of Lauderdale Lakes, Fla.
“The convictions of ten interstate criminals in this case demonstrate that law enforcement, working together, will leave no stone unturned to bring all those involved in criminal activity to justice. This type of organized crime creates undue hardships for the unsuspecting victims who should feel confident that we remain committed to bringing these types of offenders to justice. I want to congratulate all of our federal, state, and local partners around the country for their tireless efforts,” said U.S. Attorney Brandon Fremin.
