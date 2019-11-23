A second vaping-related death in Louisiana; Pres. Trump holds meeting on e-cigarettes

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The state says another person has died in Louisiana from a vaping-related illness.
Vaping or the use of E-cigarettes is an increasing part of the public dialogue and some say for good reason.
Dr. Joseph Kanter is with the La. Department of Health.
"For people that use electronic cigarettes you don't always know exactly what is in that fluid, it's an under-regulated industry, that's a cause for concern,” said Kanter.
LDH announced Friday (Nov. 22) that a second person had died in the state from a vaping-related lung injury and 32 cases of the illness have been reported statewide since August. State health officials said the age range is 17 to 71 but noted that the median age is 28.
Kanter said the symptoms can be similar to other well-known illnesses.
"We're talking about pulmonary disease or lung injury, so the illnesses look a lot like respiratory diseases like pneumonia or the flu,” said Kanter.” We're talking about cough, fever, shortness of breath…so when patients come into the hospital the first thought is maybe they have the flu or maybe they have an asthma attack and then only after they exclude those items do they come around to saying this is probably a vaping related case."
President Donald Trump met with people who support vaping and some who consider it dangerous at the White House on Friday.
Alex Clark, CEO of the Consumer Advocates for Smoke-free Alternatives Association, believes there is a lot of confusion and that vaping has gotten a bad rap.
"We support vapor products as a much safer alternative to continuing combustible tobacco and we believe that these products should be promoted to people who smoke, so that they can improve their health,” said Clark.
He said legitimate manufacturers and their products are registered with the federal government.
"Again, manufacturers have to be registered with the FDA and all of their ingredients are also registered with the FDA. The practical advice to consumers is, do not buy products on the underground market,” Clark said.
Clark agrees that not all vaping products are the same.
"Vaping covers a large category of products, on one hand you have the nicotine vapor products which have not been linked to any of these illnesses, on the other side you have products like CBD or THC and the THC products that are manufactured in the black market are the products that are being linked to lung illnesses because of additives or contaminants,” he said.
Kanter said more public education is needed.
"The bottom line is that there is a lot of uncertainty within the vaping industry. This is an under-regulated industry and people don’t always know what is in the substances that they’re vaping and that goes for both THC and nicotine products,” said Kanter.
Doctors are now asking patients if they use E-cigarettes in the same way that they inquire about the use of regular cigarettes.
"They are now because of this outbreak, particularly when doctors see respiratory illness in an individual without other causes for that,” Kanter stated.
