Slidell PD: Chihuahua puts vehicle in reverse, crosses Gause Blvd.

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Slidell Police are thankful that there were no major injuries after a bizarre incident at a gas station Friday.
According to the Slidell Police Department, a couple was pumping gas at a gas station on Gause Boulevard while their five-pound chihuahua was inside the vehicle. The chihuahua managed to put the vehicle in reverse and the vehicle rolled backwards across Gause Blvd. and stopped at a gas station across the street.
Fortunately, no other vehicles were hit.
Police say the owner received a minor injury while trying to chase down the vehicle.
