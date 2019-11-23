Slidell PD: Chihuahua puts vehicle in reverse, crosses Gause Blvd.

Slidell Police are thankful that there were no major injuries after a bizarre incident at a gas station Friday. (Source: Slidell Police Department)
By Tiffany Baptiste | November 23, 2019 at 10:08 AM CST - Updated November 23 at 10:08 AM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Slidell Police are thankful that there were no major injuries after a bizarre incident at a gas station Friday.

According to the Slidell Police Department, a couple was pumping gas at a gas station on Gause Boulevard while their five-pound chihuahua was inside the vehicle. The chihuahua managed to put the vehicle in reverse and the vehicle rolled backwards across Gause Blvd. and stopped at a gas station across the street.

Fortunately, no other vehicles were hit.

Police say the owner received a minor injury while trying to chase down the vehicle.

