Slidell police ramp up efforts to combat juvenile crime

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) -With three shootings in one week, Slidell police recognize the community is on edge.
“It did spark a little bit of an outrage in the community and rightfully so,” said Daniel Seuzeneau with Slidell Police. “They had one off Old Spanish Trail the sheriff’s office worked another accidental discharge in a subdivision on the other side of Fremaux.”
The third shooting happened Wednesday outside the McDonalds on Pontchartrain Dr., and sent one person to the hospital. Slidell police have since charged 19-year-old Joshua Dixon and 17-year-old Aaliyah Richardson with attempted murder for that shooting.
Seuzeneau says these likely won't be the only arrests.
“These juveniles are going to be held responsible for their actions and will really have to start cracking down on that,” he said.
He says while they have seen an uptick in juvenile crime in the area, they're already working to combat that trend.
“We’re going to meet with our city court judge and really start cracking down holding the parents responsible tiles they don't know where they're 17 or younger-year-old kid is at and they're responsible for crimes they're going to be held responsible,” he said.
“It’s very concerning because I’ve been living here in Slidell probably 26 years and shootings in the last decade and getting them almost every year kind of crazy,” said resident, Rick Boudreaux.
Boudreaux says the shooting at the McDonalds was a high-playing topic of conversation in town, and now knowing juveniles are the ones accused in the crime, he wonders what's changed throughout the years, but says he's seen local police hard at work.
“I don't know what's going on at them, I don't know what gets into a kids mind to do that… they're doing really good I’m glad they caught them,” said Boudreaux.
Seuzeneau says they hear residents' concern about safety. He says officers are out on regular patrols, detectives are working to solve crimes, and as a department, they plan to crack down on juvenile crime.
“If you have a kid is out there stealing guns and using them in shootings and attempted murders, expect to have a knock on the door from us,” he said.
Seuzeneau says as a department they know it will be a collective effort to combat juvenile crime.
He says they plan to have workshops between the police department, district court judge, and the juvenile detention center in future.
