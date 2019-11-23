Survivors fear smaller payouts from PG&E with each fire

In Kennedy’s case, she and her husband grabbed a few photos and their cats as they fled. They spent the next 110 days moving from one hotel to the next as they figured out how to rebuild. An insurance settlement covered the value of her home and its contents, but it wasn’t enough to buy again in the area, where home prices were skyrocketing. She and her husband eventually bought a fixer-upper that needed extensive work while her husband undergoes dialysis treatments three times a week.