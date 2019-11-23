Top-ranked Tigers back home for game against Arkansas Razorbacks

LSU returns to Tiger Stadium for the first time since hosting Auburn on Oct. 26, 2019. (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By WAFB Staff | November 23, 2019 at 9:23 AM CST - Updated November 23 at 12:31 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 1 LSU is back at Tiger Stadium for the first time in about a month as the top-ranked Tigers host Arkansas at 6 p.m. on Saturday. The game will air on ESPN.

LSU is ranked No. 1 in the AP poll for the fourth straight week. The Tigers hold the top spot in the USA Today Coaches poll for the second consecutive week. They are also No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings for the second week in a row.

A win over Arkansas would mean an SEC West championship for LSU. It would be the first divisional title since 2011.

The Tigers are coming off a 58-37 win over Ole Miss on Saturday in Oxford. LSU set the school-record for yards in a conference game with 714 against the Rebels. It also ranks as the third-most yards in a game featuring two SEC teams in league history.

