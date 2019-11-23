VIDEO: Masked men kick in door, burglarize Metairie home

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying three suspects in a residential burglary that happened in August in Metairie.
Two of the suspects forced open the front door of the residence while a third waited in a red Hyundai Accent outside.
The incident was recorded by a video doorbell on the front of the residence, and the related footage is attached.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of these individuals is asked to contact Detective Lamar Hooks or our Burglary Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.
