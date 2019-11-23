Zack: Cold front moving through, sunshine returns by afternoon

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It’s certainly not the way we wanted to start the weekend as a cold front is pushing a line of showers and storms through the area on this Saturday morning.
Don’t you worry though as by this afternoon all of this messy weather will be offshore and sunshine is likely to return. In addition to the sunny skies, cooler air is on the way back in as well. After a muggy start, temperatures will fall into the low 60s behind the front as a northerly breeze begins to pick up. It will certainly be back to sweaters and jackets by this evening.
What a day we have in store for Sunday as a cold start will give way to a beautiful day. Bright sunshine is expected with highs in the low 60s. Get out and enjoy!
A warming trend begins by early next week ahead of our next weather system anticipated to arrive in the Tuesday/Wednesday time frame just ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.