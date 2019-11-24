Deuce McAllister cautious about Saints’ matchup with Panthers

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Heading into Sunday’s home game against Carolina, the Saints’ path to clinching a division title is simple: beat the Panthers then beat the Falcons. If Sean Payton’s team can do that, regardless of any other outcomes, they will be celebrating their third straight NFC South crown with four games left in the season.
Carolina comes to town having lost three of their last four games, including a 29-3 defeat at the hands of Atlanta “I don’t know if they’re done but they’ve got some issues," Saints analyst Deuce McAllister says. "I know injuries are a part of it but right now, both of their tackles are struggling, they’re struggling in a lot of different places, even the quarterback, Kyle Allen, who had played so well. He had two interceptions in the red zone. You’re still talking about a Panthers team that leads the NFL in sacks right now, they have 40 sacks so they can still get after the quarterback but, man, they have some problems across the board.”
Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen was one of three quarterbacks in the NFL to throw four interceptions last week. One of the others, Jameis Winston, did so against a Saints defense that had just four in their first nine games “That’s the one thing they were missing early in the season was the turnovers. They were getting the sacks, but not the turnovers and now you’re starting to see those turnovers start to come in bunches and I wouldn’t be surprised if it continued this week against Carolina.”
McAllister will join FOX 8 Live Tailgate’s set on the field to preview the matchup at 10 a.m. Kickoff is set for noon.
