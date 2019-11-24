Deuce McAllister cautious about Saints’ matchup with Panthers

Carolina comes to town having lost three of their last four games, including a 29-3 defeat at the hands of Atlanta “I don’t know if they’re done but they’ve got some issues," Saints analyst Deuce McAllister says. "I know injuries are a part of it but right now, both of their tackles are struggling, they’re struggling in a lot of different places, even the quarterback, Kyle Allen, who had played so well. He had two interceptions in the red zone. You’re still talking about a Panthers team that leads the NFL in sacks right now, they have 40 sacks so they can still get after the quarterback but, man, they have some problems across the board.”