LSU remains No. 1 in both AP, Coaches polls; rest of top 5 holds steady

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Josh Auzenne | November 24, 2019 at 1:09 PM CST - Updated November 24 at 1:36 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU is still the top dog in both the AP and Coaches polls after crushing Arkansas, 56-20, on Saturday.

However, No. 2 Ohio State gained some ground on the Tigers in the AP poll. It’s the fifth straight week LSU held the No. 1 ranking in the AP Top 25. Clemson held its No. 3 spot, while Georgia and Alabama also kept their same rankings. Ohio State claimed a 28-17 win over Penn State. The loss dropped the Nittany Lions two spots to No. 11.

AP POLL:

  1. LSU (11-0) [50 first-place votes]
  2. Ohio State (11-0) [9 first-place votes]
  3. Clemson (11-0) [3 first-place votes]
  4. Georgia (10-1)
  5. Alabama (10-1)
  6. Utah (10-1)
  7. Oklahoma (10-1)
  8. Florida (9-2)
  9. Minnesota (10-1)
  10. Michigan (9-2)

Click here for full AP poll

COACHES POLL:

  1. LSU (11-0) [52 first-place votes]
  2. Ohio State (11-0) [7 first-place votes]
  3. Clemson (11-0) [4 first-place votes]
  4. Georgia (10-1)
  5. Alabama (10-1)
  6. Utah (10-1)
  7. Oklahoma (10-1)
  8. Florida (9-2)
  9. Minnesota (10-1)
  10. Baylor (10-1)

Click here for full Coaches poll

