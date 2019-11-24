LSU remains No. 1 in both AP, Coaches polls; rest of top 5 holds steady

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU is still the top dog in both the AP and Coaches polls after crushing Arkansas, 56-20, on Saturday.
However, No. 2 Ohio State gained some ground on the Tigers in the AP poll. It’s the fifth straight week LSU held the No. 1 ranking in the AP Top 25. Clemson held its No. 3 spot, while Georgia and Alabama also kept their same rankings. Ohio State claimed a 28-17 win over Penn State. The loss dropped the Nittany Lions two spots to No. 11.
- LSU (11-0) [50 first-place votes]
- Ohio State (11-0) [9 first-place votes]
- Clemson (11-0) [3 first-place votes]
- Georgia (10-1)
- Alabama (10-1)
- Utah (10-1)
- Oklahoma (10-1)
- Florida (9-2)
- Minnesota (10-1)
- Michigan (9-2)
- LSU (11-0) [52 first-place votes]
- Ohio State (11-0) [7 first-place votes]
- Clemson (11-0) [4 first-place votes]
- Georgia (10-1)
- Alabama (10-1)
- Utah (10-1)
- Oklahoma (10-1)
- Florida (9-2)
- Minnesota (10-1)
- Baylor (10-1)
