Mitchell scores 37 with Gobert out, Jazz beat Pelicans

Jazz: Mitchell got a technical for staring down Nicolo Melli after dunking over him in the second quarter. ... A coach’s challenge was successful in the fourth quarter when Ingram kicked out his leg on a 3-pointer and struck Joe ingles, who originally was whistled for a foul. … The Jazz shot 51 percent from the field and 42 percent from 3-point range while outrebounding the Pelicans 49-38.