Nicondra: A chilly start Monday, but warming up ahead of the next front

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It was a cool, but pleasant Sunday for a Saints win. Monday will start off on a cool note with lows in the 40s south and some 30s north of Lake Pontchartrain. Temperatures will rebound quickly during the afternoon with a good bit of sunshine highs should reach 70. Tuesday will be warmer still with southerly winds increasing temperatures and moisture. By late Tuesday some showers will have moved into the region. Overnight a few storms will push through ahead of the front. Some could be strong. The rain will clear out through the day on Wednesday, but pay attention if traveling as this storm system could possibly cause delays here and in other parts of the country. Thanksgiving looks nice right now with rain moving out and temperatures back around the 70 degree mark. Another system may bring rain next weekend.