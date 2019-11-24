Nicondra: A Great Start to the Holiday Week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A cold front pushed through early Saturday morning taking temperatures back to cool. Expect Sunday to be even chillier with lows in the 40s and afternoon highs only in the low 60s. Light winds and clear skies will allow Monday to be even cooler to start with some spots north of Lake Pontchartrain dropping into the upper 30s.
Another front approaches Tuesday with tempertures rebounding quickly and a chance for stronger storms late Tuesday evening into Wednesday. It could be wet for day before Thanksgiving travel so keep up with the forecast. High pressure builds in for the holiday allowing it to dry out and sunshine to return.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.