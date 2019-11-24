NOPD investigating homicide in Lake Terrace

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that has left one man dead in Lake Terrace.
Police say the incident occurred around 12:00 a.m. Sunday morning on the 6800 block of Press Dr.
Officers were responding the a call when they found the victim shot inside of the business.
Emergency medical technicians pronounced the victim dead on the scene.
The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the victim and conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.
If anyone has any information about the shooting they are asked to call Homicide Detective Mary Lou Agustin is in charge of the investigation and be contacted at 504-658-5300 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.
