Overtime Podcast #108 - LSU rolls the Razorbacks, Tulane loses again

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - LSU sets a slough of offensive records en route to a 56-20 win over Arkansas and can now set their sights on avenging last season’s seven-overtime loss to Texas A&M. Meanwhile, Tulane falls to 6-5 on the season with their fourth loss in five games.
Chris Hagan on Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s 13 touches for 253 yards and 3 touchdowns:
“This offense seems to be getting even better. Clyde Edwards-Helaire is an even better receiver and looks even more like a Saints running back because he’s not just running the screens and catching balls in the flats. They’re getting him the ball in even more ways now.”
Hagan on Tulane’s 34-31 loss to Central Florida:
“They’ve got to be better execution-wise. That’s just what they haven’t done in any of these weeks. Whether it’s giving the opponents a fast start, whether it’s costly turnovers, penalties, whatever it has been - it’s been an issue. They’ve shot themselves in the foot and that’s the frustrating part because the potential is there.”
