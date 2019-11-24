Thanksgiving holiday travelling: here’s what to expect

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It’s the biggest travel season of the year and more than 55 million Americans spend Thanksgiving away from home. According to AAA, our region is expected to see a 3.2% increase in air travelers.
Lafayette resident Jairo Castillo was supposed to take a four o’clock flight to Miami to visit his parents for Thanksgiving, but it took him four hours to get to the airport.
Castillo designated 4 hours to leave Lafayette and arrive at the airport, however, he still missed his flight due to traffic, he said.
“Everything was good to go and when I got here I said to myself, well, if I don’t make it, then it’s God’s choice, I guess,” Castillo said.
The closer the holidays approach, the more time should be designated to arrive at airports. It is recommended to arrive three hours ahead of your departure, according to airport officials.
Leaders at Armstrong International believe they’ve worked through the new terminal’s hitches, but still, tell passengers to expect a queue.
“It’s a big test but we’ve allowed ourselves time to prepare for this travel season,” Kevin Dolliole, Director of Aviation at Armstrong Airport, said.
“There will he lines but we are in a position to process those lines,” Dolliole said.
Even more holiday travelers will hit the road, especially with expensive holiday flight prices.
Trisha Elorza fills up her minivan several hours ahead of her family’s scheduled departure for Disneyland. She’s one of more than 49 million drivers expected to be on the road for Thanksgiving.
“They got the little TV thing in there. They’re going to watch a movie and they’ll be fine. Family time is awesome,” Elorza said.
