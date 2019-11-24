Tulane drops their first home game of the season to UCF

The Green Wave got the ball with 1:49 left in the fourth quarter at their own 25-yard line. Tulane marched 75 yards in nine plays for a seven-yard McCleskey receiving touchdown to cut the UCF lead to 34-31 with 26 seconds remaining. On the ensuing kickoff, it appeared the Olive and Blue recovered the onside kick, but after a review the ball was awarded to the Knights. UCF knelt out the clock to finalize the win.