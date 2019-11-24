Two first quarter TD’s stake Saints to halftime lead over Carolina

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Last time out in the Dome, the Saints had an unfavorable outcome against Atlanta. Today, the Black and Gold tried early and often to get that bad taste out of their mouth. Two first quarter touchdowns pushed the Saints to a halftime lead over Carolina, 17-15.
Latavius Murray delivered the Saints first opening drive touchdown of the season when he scored from 26 yards out.
The Saints were far from done in the first frame. After a fumble recovery by the Black and Gold on special teams, Drew Brees connected with Tre’Quan Smith for a 13-yard touchdown. Brees’s play-fake to Alvin Kamara froze defenders Donte Jackson and Eric Reid, giving Smith easy entry to the end zone.
The Panthers found the end zone twice in the first half. Kyle Allen hooked up with DJ Moore on a 51-yard touchdown to cut the Carolina deficit to 14-6. Christian McCaffrey scored on a 1-yard TD reception right before half.
