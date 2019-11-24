Wil Lutz hits winning field goal with no time left to beat Carolina

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Wil Lutz drilled a 33-yard field goal with no time left to beat Carolina, 34-31. Drew Brees led a drive of 65 yards to setup the winning kick.
New Orleans (9-2) leads the NFC South by four games over Carolina (5-6). The Black and Gold improved to 5-1 at home.
The Saints appeared to stop Carolina on a third down conversion late in the game when the score was, 31-31. But Panthers coach Ron Rivera challenged the call of no pass interference. After a review, the refs ruled C.J. Gardner-Johnson did interfere with the receiver.
Though, that flag would not result in points. Joey Slye missed a 28-yard field goal. Saints were flagged 12 times for 123 yards in the game.
Brees went 30-38 passing, for 311 yards, with three TD passes and one interception.
Brees connected with three different weapons on the afternoon for scores. He found Tre’Quan Smith for a 13-yard touchdown in the first quarter. In the third quarter, Jared Cook hauled in a 20-yard TD from Brees, and Michael Thomas easily caught a 3-yard touchdown.
Latavius Murray led the Saints in rushing with 64 yards. Murray scored the first touchdown of the contest with a 26-yard score.
Kyle Allen baffled the Saints secondary with three TD passes. Allen finished the game with 256 yards passing.
Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey accounted for two touchdowns. He scored on a 1-yard TD reception right before half, and a 4-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. McCaffrey racked up 133 yards of total offense.
The Saints hit the road to face the Falcons on Thanksgiving.
