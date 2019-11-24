Zack: Sunshine, cool temps for Sunday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - What a day of weather we have in store on this Saints Sunday as sunny skies and cool temperatures dominate the forecast.
It’s a cold one to start the day as most locations are waking up to the 30s and 40s but the cold start will give way to a beautiful day. Highs will rise into the low 60s under an abundance of sunshine. There could be a few high clouds from time to time but overall, no big deal.
This nice weather won’t last as we will already be back to 70 degrees on Monday as our next storm system begins to take shape out West. Expect rain chances to quickly return to the forecast mainly late Tuesday into Wednesday. Right now this next front looks to stall across the area meaning no cooler weather for Thanksgiving. In fact it looks like it could be a 70 degree turkey day. Thankfully the rain will hold off for both Thanksgiving and Black Friday.
