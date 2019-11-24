Zack: Sunshine, cool temps for Sunday

This nice weather won’t last as we will already be back to 70 degrees on Monday as our next storm system begins to take shape out West. Expect rain chances to quickly return to the forecast mainly late Tuesday into Wednesday. Right now this next front looks to stall across the area meaning no cooler weather for Thanksgiving. In fact it looks like it could be a 70 degree turkey day. Thankfully the rain will hold off for both Thanksgiving and Black Friday.