Bruce: Warmer Temps Ahead With Rain Likely Tuesday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -A great start to the holiday week with sunny skies and pleasant temperatures. Today we will hit the middle 60s with lots of sun.
A front moves in tomorrow bringing in the chance of showers and storms Tuesday through Wednesday morning. An isolated storm or two could be strong. Once the front moves through, temperatures will drop from the mid 70s Wednesday morning to the 60s in the afternoon.
The skies will clear and a very pleasant Thanksgiving is on tap with highs in the low 70s and lots of sun.
Clouds and warmer temperatures return Friday and Saturday ahead of another cold front Sunday.
