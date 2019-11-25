Burrow not impressed with 11-0 start: ‘It was never our goal this year to win the West. More goals ahead of us’

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - For the first time in eight years LSU is headed to the SEC Championship game after beating Arkansas. But, there was no celebration or wild partying after the contest.
“Business as usual. It was never our goal this year to win the West. More goals ahead of us,” said Joe Burrow.
Burrow usually takes all the headlines for the Tigers, but not against Arkansas. Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s 89-yard touchdown run exhibits once again how important the running back is to this new offense.
“They were like you need a yard, to get a 100 yards so. Went in, and was like get the yard, get out of bounds. we’re going to shut it down for the game. Man it parted like the Red Sea,” said Clyde Edwards-Helaire.
“He’s on fire. We really like Clyde obviously. He’s starting to learn how to hit the holes. The offense fits him well, he’s perfect for it,” said Ed Orgeron.
To get that undefeated regular season, LSU needs to get past Texas A&M. Last season, the Aggies beat the Tigers in a controversial seven overtime contest. A result Coach O and the team have not son forgot.
“No question, there’s no question about that. It’s going to be on," said a smiling Orgeron.
