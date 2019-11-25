Consumers respond to today’s partial OMV opening on Pontchartrain Boulevard

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - People needing driver’s licenses or vehicle registrations had only a handful of the 79 office of motor vehicles offices available to them today.
Last week’s cyber-attack on state government servers caused the state to reopen only eight regional offices today. Handwritten signs notified the public that only driver’s license and vehicle registration services are available. However, no testing or reinstatements were done.
Most people who went to the Pontchartrain Boulevard location were able to accomplish what they came for, but some others were impacted by the limited services being offered.
Dwayne Anthony, who drives an 18-wheeler truck, left frustrated. He is unable to work without his updated registration and fears being cited if he drives out of state.
"I came for IRP to update my registration on my big truck, however, that portion of the system is down and unavailable until further notice,” Anthony said
Those needing driver's license renewals said the process was smooth.
“They served me great. I appreciate it very much when they gave me the driver’s license it still was warm, you know, hot from the press,” driver Anton Stein said.
Today’s opening comes after Governor Edwards declared a state of emergency on Friday, which allowed state agencies to waive fees and fines for members of the public with recently expired driver’s licenses and registrations.
The state says all public tag agents are open and most other agencies are back up and running.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.