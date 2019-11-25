Guns, dope and counterfeit cash found at Houma residence

Agents recovered six pistols of various calibers, six shotguns and nine rifles, as well as a silencer and ammunition; 16.52 lbs. of suspected marijuana; 117.95 grams of suspected meth; quantities of several different types of pills including morphine; marijuana butter; loose and packaged psilocybin; $6,045.00 in U.S. currency and also some counterfeit $1 bills, along with various scales, other measuring tools and packaging materials.