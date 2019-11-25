Guns, dope and counterfeit cash found at Houma residence

HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - A Terrebonne Narcotics Task Forceshut down a suspected central Houma drug operation, recovering methamphetamine, marijuana, heroin, pills and hallucinogenic mushrooms, as well as counterfeit currency, real currency and a cache of weapons.
Agents went to a residence in the 1000 blk. of Morrison on Friday (Nov. 22) and spoke with the owner, Jason James Theriot, 44, in regard to a complaint received about drug activity.
They gained permission to enter and while there found psychedelic mushrooms on top of an ice chest, deputies said. They then asked Theriot for permission to conduct a search based on the discovery but were refused and spoke with another person at the residence, Mindy Elizabeth Richard, 47.
Officers obtained a warrant and a search was conducted.
Agents recovered six pistols of various calibers, six shotguns and nine rifles, as well as a silencer and ammunition; 16.52 lbs. of suspected marijuana; 117.95 grams of suspected meth; quantities of several different types of pills including morphine; marijuana butter; loose and packaged psilocybin; $6,045.00 in U.S. currency and also some counterfeit $1 bills, along with various scales, other measuring tools and packaging materials.
Theriot and Richard were booked for: monetary instrument abuse; illegal weapons possession; multiple dangerous drug possession violations; possession of controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a firearm; controlled substance distribution; paraphernalia possession; legend drug possession and illegal proceeds derived from drug transactions. Initial bonds were set at $500,000 each.
