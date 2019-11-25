Hard Rock Hotel owners looking at other demoltion options besides implosion

City officials work to secure demolished crane (Source: FOX 8)
November 25, 2019 at 5:32 PM CST - Updated November 25 at 5:38 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Owners of the hotel are submitting plans with more demolition options to the city tomorrow, according to a press release.

Mayor Cantrell released a video today with Superintendent Time McConnell where he stated that footprint from the demolition was analyzed and it was “rather large”:

Superintendent Tim McConnell gives an update of events regarding the #HardRockCollapse @NOLAFireDept

They are working together to ensure that places, including the historic French Quarter and a nearby parking garage, are safe.

McConnell also addressed the recovery of the victims on site.

After the plan is submitting, the city will vet the plan to see if it is possible.

