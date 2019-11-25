Hard Rock Hotel owners looking at other demoltion options besides implosion

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Owners of the hotel are submitting plans with more demolition options to the city tomorrow, according to a press release.
Mayor Cantrell released a video today with Superintendent Time McConnell where he stated that footprint from the demolition was analyzed and it was “rather large”:
They are working together to ensure that places, including the historic French Quarter and a nearby parking garage, are safe.
McConnell also addressed the recovery of the victims on site.
After the plan is submitting, the city will vet the plan to see if it is possible.
