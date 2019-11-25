Juan’s World: Saints Survive the Panthers

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Welcome into Juan’s World where relief has set in for the Saints as they continued this magical, yet sometimes, rocky, journey to the playoffs and hopefully beyond.
Two weeks ago, we all had to sit through their worst loss of the season when Atlanta came into the dome and embarrassed the black and gold. That loss seemed to wake up the Saints as they went into Tampa the following week and found a way to beat the Bucs handily.
Then comes today’s game against the desperate Carolina Panthers, who entered Sunday’s contest three full games back of the Saints in the standings.
They needed a win in the worse way to keep pace and keep hope alive that the playoffs are still in sight.
Thankfully, the Saints refused to oblige to the Panthers wishes of remaining relevant this season. Thankfully, kicker Joey Slye isn’t built for pressure moments and struggles with the short, chip-shot kicks.
Thankfully, the Saints have a guy like Will Lutz to lean on when the kick absolutely, positively has to be made.
The Saints are now 9-2 and control their own hosting-playoff-destiny.
All they have to do is win, and that includes a December-8th match-up against current pace setter San Francisco, in the dome.
Looking ahead is the thing to do if you’re a fan. But, it’s absolutely a no-no if you’re the Saints and you have a short week before you play your biggest rival, the Falcons.
Remember them? They beat you back in ten. Their season is all but over. But, you know they’d love nothing more than to spoil the Saints plans of staying home for the entire post season.
Here’s hoping. Wait, no, here’s to expecting the Saints to get the job done against the dirty birds, in their nest, Thursday night.
Their Super Bowl hopes may depend on it.
Juan’s World, Juan’s World. Excellent!!!!
