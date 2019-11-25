Man who wore diaper, posed as ficticious disabled brother pleads guilty to human trafficking charges

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The man who wore a diaper and posed as his fictitious disabled brother has pleaded guilty to human trafficking and drug charges.
Rutledge Deas pleaded guilty in Orleans Parish Criminal Court on Monday (Nov. 25) to four counts of human trafficking, one count of possession of methamphetamine and one count of possessing drug paraphernalia.
The LSP investigation revealed that Deas utilized social media advertisements to obtain home health care for his mentally and physically handicapped 18-year-old brother named “Cory.”
Upon arranging for a home health care provider, Deas would then pose as “Cory” while allowing the care provider to change his adult diaper and obtain sexual arousal under the false pretenses of being handicapped.
Deas was booked into the Orleans Parish Jail on 10 counts each of sexual battery and human trafficking and one count of possession of a schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Two of his victims made impact statements. Deas began crying in court as one of the victims spoke.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.